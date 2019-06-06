Man on a mission to return family Bible

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) — It’s a tradition for families around the world — recording life’s biggest events in the family Bible and passing it down from generation to generation.

This is why one man in Tennessee knows he has something special — a family Bible for a family he doesn’t even know. He’s made it his mission to find the family.

Leo York has spent the past few days immersed in the pages of this family Bible.

He believes the Bible belongs to Ada Virginia Sharrett Martin. Details of her family, husband, children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren are listed inside.

“You can tell they’re very, very much devout,” York said. “Jack was a veteran in the Korean War.”

York’s sister spotted the Bible at the Karm Store in Oak Ridge. Leo is interested in genealogy so he gladly bought it.

“I sort of treat it like gold,” York said. “I’m very careful with it. I keep it in its box. I’ve cleaned and polished the box, wiped down the cover of the book of the Bible, and actually put a little beeswax on it to help protect it.”

The Bible is almost 100 years old now, the last copyright printing date was 1926. And it’s clear, the family it belongs to has deep east Tennessee roots.

“Johnson City. Knoxville. So it was like, this is very local, so I really need to find these people,” York said.

And that’s now become his mission — to return the Bible to the people whose history is scripted inside.

“I know that if somebody had a Bible like that, that had my family information in it, I don’t know, I would probably ball. I would cry. I mean I would be so excited to see that,” York said.