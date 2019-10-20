1  of  2
Man named ‘Tupac Shakur’ arrested after turning toward officers with knife

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Washington County Detention Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man by the name of Tupac A. Shakur was arrested Friday by the Johnson City Police Department.

According to a release from JCPD, officers responded to East Unaka Avenue after receiving a call about a man who had active warrants out of Carter County.

When officers arrived, they reportedly saw a vehicle leaving with the suspect, Tupac Shakur, inside.

The release says the vehicle was found later at a different address on East Unaka Avenue and made contact with Shakur in the passenger seat.

Officers tried to place him in custody, but Shakur reportedly pulled away and was reaching for his waistband.

Shakur allegedly attempted to turn towards officers with a knife in hand before being taken to the ground by officers.

A brief struggle ensued, and Shakur was taken into custody.

Shakur was reportedly found in possession of a syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine.

He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Shakur was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $18,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

