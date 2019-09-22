Man moves into animal shelter to help get dog adopted

MERRIAM, Kans. (CNN) – A Kansas City man loves a shelter dog so much, he’s moved in with her to help her get adopted.

The pup has been at the Great Plains SPCA in Kansas for 400 days. Meaning she’s been there for more than a third of her life.

It’s cramped quarters and some strange overnight sounds, but at least his roommate doesn’t snore.

“She does not snore, but I can hear other dogs in the building snoring.”

For more than 400 nights, the pup named Queen has been sleeping here waiting.

“I just can’t figure out why she’s not getting adopted.”

So Scott grabbed his toothbrush, his computer, and his calendar, and said, “Queen, slide over.”

“It’s going to bring her so much exposure.”

Scott says living in the shelter is not easy, he’s got responsibilities of his other job to get done while staying here, but the most important thing is making sure his new roomie gets adopted.

“She’s just been slowly declining in the shelter environment because I see her every day I’ve noticed those changes.”

Scott says Queen is a loving dog and he’s hoping to show people just how friendly she is He said she’s a perfect example of what happens when dogs go unadopted.

“Queen is really speaking for all long-term shelter dogs and shelter cats. They’re kind of the forgotten ones.”

But Scott adds he’ll be making sure that Queen is not forgotten while he’s here.

If you are interested in giving Queen a forever home or know someone who might be, contact the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas.