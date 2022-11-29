MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was shot to death inside a Frayser house following a home invasion that happened while everyone else was sleeping on Sunday.

A woman who was inside the house told WREG the victim died protecting those inside the home.

Memphis Police were called to a home along Rainier Street in Frayser, where a man was shot dead, the woman living there said.

“He died protecting us,” the woman said.

That protector she says was Norbert Clear, better known by his nickname.

“Anyone who knows him probably forgets that his name is Norbert, but we all called him NoddyHead,” the woman said.

The woman said she and her family as well as Norbert were asleep in the home. Suddenly, she felt her mattress moving, then saw a man poking around under her bed.

This same woman had guns stolen from the house not too long ago. She was dealing with a home broken into twice, but she’s also dealing with a broken heart – as her fiancé died a week ago.

Norbert was her fiancé’s best friend. When she was awakened she screamed, and Norbert responded.

“He put himself in harms way to save us,” the woman said.

It really comes as no surprise that he would be the first to jump into action, protecting the family of his best friend who just recently passed away.

At least two rounds were fired in this incident. When the shooting stopped, Norbert was dead, but he went out fighting.

“He did. He beat the brakes off one of the guys,” the woman said.

The two men got away under the cover of darkness.

“He was a good guy,” the woman said.

The woman we spoke with said that police were unable to determine how the two men got inside the home. In addition, the intruders may have been hiding out in the attic, before attacking.