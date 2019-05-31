Man installs fence around illegally parked car

SEATTLE (CNN) — A Seattle man took matters into his own hands when a car-share vehicle was illegally left in front of his duplex.

Dan Smith built a fence around the car and says the company needs to pay his fees to get the car back.

“I just took a hammer and a punch,” Smith said. “A heavy-duty punch and punched through the concrete.”

Smith can recognize the humor some people find in the steps he’s taken to prove a point.

“The whole thing took me 2 hours,” Smith said.

For 12 days now, the fence has blocked the car2go car that’s illegally parked in front of the Queen Anne duplex that he manages. Smith put it up after, he says, the company failed to offer him a timely plan to get the car removed after someone parked it there.

“I had no idea what the liability was, but I just wanted to avoid it,” Smith said.

Smith is now asking SHARE NOW, the company that operates car2go, to pay a series of fees to get the car back. He says he’s been frustrated by how the company has handled the situation and wants to see changes to help prevent something like this from happening again.

“My real point is making a change in the system,” Smith said.

According to the city’s website, car sharing vehicles may park in paid parking areas, time-limited parking areas or restricted parking zones.

SHARE NOW said it made several attempts to retrieve the car. In a statement, the company said “despite professing his wish to have the vehicle removed, a person claiming to be the property owner is obstructing its removal and demanding payment. We do not tolerate our vehicles being held for ransom. This is now a legal matter.”

“I think they’re being the perpetrator and playing the victim,” Smith said.

Smith says he’s willing to keep the car blocked in until his fees are paid, or if police come to tell him that he’s done something illegal.

“You hate inconvenience like this, but part of it is like ‘Come on, big business. You have to respect people,'” Smith said.