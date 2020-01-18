Man gets jail time for punching Trump protester outside Ohio rally

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – A man who attacked a protester outside of a Cincinnati rally for President Donald Trump was sentenced to 120 days in jail Friday.

A jury found 29-year old Dallas Frazier guilty of assault last week.

The judge wanted to make sure that others get the message that there’s no room for violence in politics.

“I don’t care if your pro or anti-Trump, Democrat or Republican, there’s no room for violence,” said Judge Brad Greenberg.

Frazier was cuffed in court and taken immediately to spend the next four months in jail.

He declined to comment after the sentence.

It all comes after a fight captured on social media — a video outside a rally for President Trump that went viral.

The video was key in convicting Frazier of assault this month.

In court for the sentencing, Frazier apologized.

“Not only did I act stupidly, I also spoke very ignorantly on the phone. I was raised to be a much better person than that, and I just apologize to the court and Mr. Alter as well,” he said.

“I’m glad he apologized finally. It kind of sounds like a shallow apology after he’s convicted. Is he sorry for the incident or is he sorry that he got caught and is going to jail?” Alter said.

Alter was not in court, but a reporter caught up with him after the sentence to get his reaction.

“That’s a pretty significant amount of time, in my opinion,” Alter said of the sentence.

Frazier was also ordered to pay restitution.

