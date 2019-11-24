Man found with nearly $2M worth of meth inside his car

(CNN) – A Las Vegas man has been arrested for allegedly having nearly $2 million worth of meth inside his car.

Authorities say they made the discovery during a traffic stop in Arizona on Thursday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say they pulled over Israel Tellez-Nava and saw the drugs in plain view.

They searched the car and found three large boxes of methamphetamine.

Tellez-Nava is being held on several charges.

LATEST STORIES