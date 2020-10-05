Man faces charges after pointing gun at protesters in downtown Savannah

National

by: WSAV Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at protesters in downtown Savannah on Saturday.

A cell phone video circulating social media shows the incident.

According to SPD, a few dozen people were lying down in the road on Bay Street, blocking traffic, around 5:30 p.m. Officers say a man drove by and threw a smoke grenade at the protesters. Then, some of them got up and started hitting his truck.

Police say that’s when 34-year-old Frederick James got out with a gun in his hand and pointed it at the demonstrators.

James is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo tells News 3 that the City of Savannah is working with SCAD to identify protest organizers. Palumbo says there was not a police presence during the demonstration because the city did not know the event was happened.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories