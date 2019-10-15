Man drives to police station with body in car, tells officers he killed 3 others, officials say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) – A man walked into a California police department Monday and told officers he had killed four people.

One of the bodies was in the car the suspect drove to the Mt. Shasta Police Department.

His three other victims were in his apartment more than 200 miles away in Roseville.

Roseville officers learned of the man’s confession when they received a call from Mt. Shasta police, who detained the suspect after he came in.

The man is believed to be the sole suspect in the killings.

Police did not identify the suspect or the victims.

