1  of  3
Breaking News
Birmingham attorney offers to represent 3-year-old’s abductor for $1 Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody AMBER ALERT: 2 persons of interest in custody, 3-year-old still missing

Man drives to police station with body in car, tells officers he killed 3 others, officials say

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) – A man walked into a California police department Monday and told officers he had killed four people.

One of the bodies was in the car the suspect drove to the Mt. Shasta Police Department.

His three other victims were in his apartment more than 200 miles away in Roseville.

Roseville officers learned of the man’s confession when they received a call from Mt. Shasta police, who detained the suspect after he came in.

The man is believed to be the sole suspect in the killings.

Police did not identify the suspect or the victims.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Trending Stories