Man diagnosed with brain tumor in Thailand returns

CANADA (CNN) — 30-year-old Alex Witmer and his wife landed in Ottawa Saturday evening.

An ambulance was on site to transport the couple from the airport.

The couple quit their jobs before heading to Thailand for a six-week vacation.

They were about a month into their trip when Alex began suffering from a severe migraine.

After doctors there completed scans, Alex was told he had a tumor deep inside his brain that was cancerous.

Their insurance company initially rejected the 265-thousand dollar air ambulance flight home because Alex reported a headache during an emergency room visit in a month before their trip.

Earlier this week, the insurance company reversed the decision.

The couple says Alex’s condition deteriorated rapidly in Thailand as he awaited answers from the insurance company.

A drain was inserted into Alex’s head ahead of the flight to relieve some of the pressure, allowing him to return home.

Now that Alex is back in Canada, he is expected to receive more medical tests and undergo surgery “as soon as possible.”

A gofundme page has raised more than 79-thousand dollars to help cover his care.

LATEST STORIES: