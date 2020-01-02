Man crashes while livestreaming his 100 mph drive

(CNN) – Connecticut State Police posted a video to their Facebook page to serve as a warning about the dangers of speeding. The video shows a person livestreaming while driving more than 100 mph on the interstate.

The driver lost control of the car at a ramp and slammed into a guardrail.

The speed limit on that stretch of Interstate 95 in Connecticut is 55 mph.

Police said the driver was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t seriously hurt in the crash.

Their Facebook post also noted that both speeding and livestreaming while driving are extremely dangerous and illegal.

