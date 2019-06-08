Man convicted in killing after being ID’d through Snapchat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California police have arrested a woman who threw a feminine hygiene device containing "what appeared to be blood" onto the floor of the state Senate, splashing onto lawmakers and forcing them to finish their work in a committee room on the final day of the legislative session.

Senators had just finished taking a vote about 5:14 p.m. Friday when a woman tossed the substance onto the floor of the Senate from the public gallery, saying: "That's for the dead babies."