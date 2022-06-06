SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jacob Hodgkins, who is charged in the shooting death of his wife, has surrendered to police in Utah. Springfield Police confirmed the information Monday afternoon. Springfield Police say Hodgkins was arrested in Cedar City Utah and that he turned himself in.

Hodgkins is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On May 28, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to South Glenview after a woman called 911 claiming she had been shot by her husband.

According to authorities, the husband was later identified as Jacob Hodgkins, and the caller was identified as Ada Hodgkins. Ada told dispatch her husband shot her in the abdomen with a shotgun.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Ada inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Body cam footage showed one of the officers asking Ada who shot her and Ada said it was her husband Jake. Ada was having difficulty breathing and she was transported to a local hospital, however, she later died of her injuries.

During the follow-up investigation, officers spoke with Ada’s daughter who said she had been with her mother and Jacob earlier in the night when the couple gave her daughter and the daughter’s husband a ride home from a party at around 9:45 p.m.

At 10:16 p.m. Ada’s daughter sent her mother a Facebook message thanking her for the ride. Ada sent her daughter a message stating “Jake shot me”.

A witness told police he was walking his dog and was at the intersection of Glenview and Avalon when he heard a “loud shotgun bang”. The witness stated the garage door of the residence of 2652 was open and he heard a female scream. The neighbor had a Nexxt doorbell surveillance camera and provided a video to the police.

In the video, a voice can be heard speaking in the distance and audio also catches a gunshot sound shortly after. A car is seen exiting the garage and driving north on Glenview before turning west onto Avalon.

No firearms were located inside the residence and Jacob and Ada’s four-door gold Buick Lucerne was also missing. The current whereabouts of Jacob are unknown.

Officers reviewed Jacob’s criminal history and discovered he had been convicted in 2012 for distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, which is listed as a “Felony 3”. This conviction prohibits Jacob from possessing a firearm.