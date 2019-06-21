Man charged in helping family with assisted suicide

WESTBROOK, Ct. (CNN) — A Connecticut man is facing charges after state police say he assisted a family member in suicide.

Now, supporters of assisted suicide are speaking out.

Kevin Connors turned himself in to state police on Thursday after police say he assisted a family member in dying by suicide in September 2018.

Now, the 65-year-old man from Westbrook is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers considered the aid in dying bill that would essentially legalize assisted suicide, allowing doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medication to adults who are terminally ill and have less than six months to live.

The measure was the focus of intense debate but died in committee.

“With so many states passing these laws now over 20 percent of Americans having access to these laws is zip codes are defining end-of-life care, and end of life choices for some, that’s wrong, Connecticut should do better,” said Tim Appleton, Field Director for Compassion and Choices.

Appleton works for Compassion and Choices, an organization that focuses on improving care and expanding options for people at the end of life.

Although he says they don’t know enough details about the Connors’ case to say if the family member could have benefitted from the aid in dying bill.

“Connecticut residents should have access to this law and it should join one in five Americans in other states that do so family members aren’t faced with this terrible choice that could land them in the criminal justice system,” Appleton said.

However, there are advocates for those with disabilities who are worried families could take advantage of the bill if it was enacted.