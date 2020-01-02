Man and his 9-year-old daughter killed in New Year’s Day hunting accident

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl and her father following a hunting accident on New Year’s Day.

According to DNR, four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, on Barracada Road in Walterboro when two hunters were shot after being mistaken for a deer.

The two hunters died from injuries sustained in that shooting.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey later identified the victims as 9-year-old Lauren Drawdy and 30-year-old Kim Drawdy.

Colleton County Fire Rescue said the victims were discovered about a half-mile off Barracada Road Wednesday afternoon. It was the last day of deer hunting season.

Coroner Harvey said an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.