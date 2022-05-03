MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after officers say he broke into a motel window and cut another man’s throat on Friday.

Officers arrived on the scene at Motel 6 in the 200 block of South Pauline Street around midnight. Witnesses told police that two victims were lying in the bed in their room when Devin Starr, 37, showed up at the door wanting to get in.

Police said Starr then broke the room’s window, climbed inside and began chasing one of the victims with a broken piece of glass. Starr also hit the victim several times in the face with brass knuckles, according to court documents.

After hitting the victim, officers said Starr stabbed the victim multiple times and slashed him in the throat area with a broken piece of glass.

Officers said Starr then went to the other victim’s car and broke the back window.

He was found lying on the back of the car and taken into custody. Officers said Starr also damaged the panel to the police squad car.

He is also being charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.