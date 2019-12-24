Lousiana town crop dusted with holy water for Christmas

LAFAYETTE, La. (CNN) — A crop duster dropped 100 gallons of holy water across a Louisiana town.

These are photos from the ceremony that was held Sunday afternoon in Cow Island. The community is 30 miles outside of Lafayette.

The Diocese of Lafayette said parishioners brought the water from their homes and a priest prayed over it before the bottles were loaded onto a plane.

The water was sprayed onto the town and nearby farms.

