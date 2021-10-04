Louisiana Wendy’s employee accused of threatening customer with gun

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – A Louisiana Wendy’s worker accused of pulling a gun on a customer over the weekend now faces multiple charges.

Keith Johnson Jr., 21, allegedly threatened a customer with a firearm while working at the fast-food chain’s Louisiana State University location Saturday night.

Three people approached responding East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies at about 11 p.m. and told them that Johnson was threatening them with a gun, according to LSU police.

“One victim stated she was engaged in a verbal argument with the manager, when the defendant, an employee, walked to the back and returned with a bag,” according to campus police.

The victim said Johnson took a gun out of the bag and threatened her with it.

After speaking with the witnesses outside, officers entered the Wendy’s and arrested Johnson and found a gun and marijuana inside his bag, police said.

Johnson now faces charges of carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone, aggravated assault and simple possession of marijuana.