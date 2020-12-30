Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

by: Jenn Hensley

Luke Letlow

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Newly elected congressman Luke Letlow of Lousiana’s 5 Congressional District has died from complications related to the coronavirus. He was 41-years-old.

We are working on getting a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.

This is a breaking news story and we are working to find out more information.

