Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Newly elected congressman Luke Letlow of Lousiana’s 5 Congressional District has died from complications related to the coronavirus. He was 41-years-old.
We are working on getting a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.
This is a breaking news story and we are working to find out more information.
