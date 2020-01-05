Lori Loughlin hires prison consultant ahead of day in court

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (CBS) – Actress Lori Loughlin has reportedly hired a prison consultant to tell her what life may be like if she’s convicted and sentenced to jail time.

People Magazine reports the 55-year-old actress is trying to consider every contingency ahead of her day in court.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to an admissions consultant to help her daughters get into USC.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

She faces up to 45 years in prison, if convicted.