(WKRG) — Local Social Security offices will return to in-person services including for people without appointments on Thursday, April 7. Although in-person service without appointments is returning it is encouraged to use the online service or call social security and schedule appointments.

Customers who walk into the offices without appointments may encounter long waits and delays. Social Security offices tend to be busiest in the morning and the early part of the month, keep this in mind when you plan your visit. As precautions masking, distancing, and self-health checks for COVID are still followed within the offices. Masks will be provided if needed to the public and employees.

Social Security is transitioning to a new phone system which can cause customers to experience busy signals or be unintentionally disconnected. It is recommended when this happens to call the National 800 Number at less busy hours such as before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. CST or later in the week or month. Like the offices, the wait times are shorter toward the end of the month for phone calls.