Lives Lost: Brothers who survived Holocaust die weeks apart

NEW YORK (AP) — One survived Auschwitz, a death march and starvation. The other survived cold and hunger at a labor camp in Siberia, then a pogrom back in Poland.
Brothers Alexander Feingold and Joseph Feingold chose New York City as the place to start over after World War II.
New York is where they became architects, lived blocks from each other in Manhattan and lost their wives days apart.
But the Holocaust forever weighed on their relationship even though the issue was so painful that they could barely speak of it.
The brothers died at the same hospital as panic over the coronavirus gripped the city.
