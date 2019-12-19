Live Coverage: Police respond to reports of shots fired at Penn Square Mall

UPDATE (5:11 p.m.) : Per OKCPD — “One person shot another person during an argument inside a shoe store, possibly a Foot Locker. The suspect is still at large. NOT an active shooting situation. This appears to be an isolated incident. Victim was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital. Police are continuing to search inside the mall and the outside area for the suspect.”
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are responding to Penn Square Mall after receiving reports of shots fired inside the building.
Police are on scene of a possible shooter situation.
According to scanner traffic, there are possibly two shooters are in the upper level by the foodcourt.
There is no confirmed information at this time.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.
