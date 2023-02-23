COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh is expected to take the stand Thursday in his double-murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

Murdaugh’s lawyers laid the groundwork for the testimony Wednesday when defense attorney Jim Griffin asked Judge Clifton Newman to limit the scope of the prosecution’s cross-examination of Murdaugh, noting that Murdaugh is on trial for murder, not financial crimes. Griffin brought up Murdaugh’s right against self-incrimination for the financial crimes while he is testifying about the murder.

State prosecutor Creighton Waters argued that questions about the financial crimes are fair game, as they lend to Murdaugh’s credibility (or lack thereof). Judge Newman denied the request, saying some sort of blanket order limiting the scope of cross-examination was unheard of. Murdaugh is expected to take the stand Thursday, but that is subject to change.

The jury also heard Wednesday from Murdaugh’s former law partner and longtime friend, Mark Ball. Ball described Murdaugh’s betrayal of the law firm as a devastating blow both personally and professionally, but said that committing financial crimes doesn’t necessarily make someone a murderer.

Defense also called crime scene expert Ken Zercie to the stand, hoping to further their theory that SLED dropped the ball on the investigation. Zercie said that more could’ve been done and SLED failed to follow some of their own protocols, but that he does not know what limitations they may have had. He said they may have done the best they could do under the given conditions.

Three other witnesses took the stand Wednesday: an attorney representing Murdaugh in the boat crash case, a housekeeper for Murdaugh’s parents, and a cell phone forensics expert.

Court is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

1:23 p.m. – Court is breaking for lunch and will resume around 2:40 p.m.

12:38 p.m. – Court resumes.

Griffin asks Murdaugh if he got blood on him when he checked the bodies. Murdaugh says yes, he knows he got blood on his fingertips. He said if the blood on the steering wheel was fresh, it was from his fingers.

Griffin asks if Murdaugh was anywhere near Paul and Maggie when they got shot. Murdaugh says no.

Griffin asks about the next morning. Murdaugh says they left Alameda, they came back to Moselle and showered. He says he gave SLED full permission to search any of his property (including his cars, which were company property) at any time.

Murdaugh says he asked SLED agent David Owen about phone GPS data and OnStar data several times. He said it was very important to him. He knew there would be GPS data on Maggie’s phone because she loved to use Find my Friends.

Griffin asks what Murdaugh’s understanding was of why SLED was interviewing him on June 7 and June 10. Murdaugh says he knew he was a suspect because he was the one who found them.

He says he had no question that the GPS data would exonerate him.

Griffin asks when the GPS data was finally obtained. Murdaugh says the OnStar data was obtained within the past week or two. The GPS data on Maggie’s phone was never obtained because her GPS data only went back to June 9.

Murdaugh never stayed at Moselle again after June 7. He stayed at Alameda for a few days then hopped between other family members’ homes. Murdaugh says he was with Buster almost 24/7 for the first few days after the murders.

Murdaugh’s niece had a baby shortly after the murders. He says it became even more important to him because Maggie was so excited for the baby.

Griffin asks if Murdaugh has ever seen the blue rain jacket. Murdaugh says he’s never seen it and never touched it. He says he doesn’t remember ever taking a tarp over to his parent’s house either. He says maybe Mushell Smith saw him with it some other time, but not in the weeks after his dad’s funeral.

Griffin plays a clip from Murdaugh’s August 11 interview with SLED. He points out that Murdaugh gave some inaccurate times for when he arrived to work and left work. Murdaugh says he told Owen that the times were estimates, but Owen could check his key card to get exact times.

Griffin plays a clip from the June 10 interview. Murdaugh says in the interview he thinks Paul arrived sometime around 5:00 p.m.

He says it was broad daylight, not dusk or dark, and they rode around.

Murdaugh now realizes that was wrong and it was around 7:00 p.m.

Griffin asks about the conversation with Mushell Smith during which she says Murdaugh tried to convince her he was at his mom’s house longer than he actually was. He says he doesn’t remember talking about that with her, but he did tell her SLED was going to want to talk to her and he would appreciate it if she would talk to them.

Murdaugh says he was careful not to talk too much to people he knew SLED would want to talk to because there was so much speculation that he fixed witnesses and influenced the boat case.

Murdaugh says that SLED questioned him in the August 11 interview about the clothes he was wearing in the video, but never asked him to produce them. He says his clothes were never an issue in the case until his lawyers proved that the bloodspatter the state said it found on the t-shirt he was wearing later that night was not actually there.

12:23 p.m. – The jury is sent to the jury room for a break.

10:45 a.m. – Murdaugh is called to the stand.

Alex Murdaugh

Defense attorney Jim Griffin presents a shotgun and immediately asks if Murdaugh blew his son’s brains out. Murdaugh says no.

He presents a 300-Blackout and asks if Murdaugh shot Maggie. Murdaugh says no.

He refers to Maggie as “Mags” and Paul and “Pawpaw”

Murdaugh appears to be holding back tears.

Griffin asks if it is Murdaugh on the kennel video. Murdaugh says yes. He says he lied to SLED. Murdaugh says he lied because of his opioid addiction. He says little things would make him paranoid. His partners told him not to talk to anyone without Danny (Henderson, Murdaugh’s attorney) with him.

Murdaugh said that he was paranoid because of the trauma of finding Maggie and Paul, everyone asking about his relationship with his wife and son, taking GSR tests of his hand, etc. He says he wasn’t thinking clearly and doesn’t think he was capable of reasoning.

He says he lied about being down there and he is so sorry that he did. He apologizes directly to Buster, Maggie’s parents, their families, and Maggie and Paul. Through tears, he says he would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them.

Griffin asks why Murdaugh kept the lie up. Murdaugh says “oh what a tangled web we weave.” He says once he told the lie he felt like he had to keep lying.

Griffin asks Murdaugh to go through the day of June 7.

Murdaugh says it was a regular day. Maggie was going to a doctor’s appointment in Charleston and had stuff to do at the Edisto house.

He says that when he learned the sunflowers were dead, he knew Paul would have to come home to help plow the field.

He met up with Paul after work. They went to the dove field (where the sunflowers were planted), then decided to ride around the property. Murdaugh chokes up when talking about spending time with Paul.

Griffin asks about the Snapchat video of Murdaugh next to the tree. Murdaugh says he was “foolin’ with a fruit tree” that had been falling over and he had been trying to fix.

Murdaugh says that you could not be around Paul and not have a good time. He says that he couldn’t have been any closer to Paul and couldn’t be closer to Buster.

Murdaugh says he thinks he and Paul were at the shop when Maggie arrived. She went to the house, then Murdaugh went to the house, and Paul stayed at the shop.

Murdaugh said after he got to the house, he talked to Maggie and took a shower. He says he is just over 6’4 and weighed around 265 pounds, so he was hot and sweaty. He says taking oxycodone also makes you sweat excessively.

Murdaugh claims the clothes in the Snapchat video were the clothes he wore to work that day.

He says that Paul was already eating when he came down, but he and Maggie ate together. They ate in the living room while watching TV.

Paul left to go do something else. Maggie left to go to the kennels. Murdaugh says he laid down on the couch. He says he didn’t want to go to the kennels because it was hot and he had just taken a shower and didn’t want to end up doing more work and getting sweaty again. He says the dogs are always chaotic and he didn’t want to go right then.

Murdaugh says that at the time, he didn’t know how Maggie got to the kennels, but after looking at the records presented in the trial, it’s clear to him Maggie rode with Paul.

He says that like many other times when Maggie asked him to do something and he didn’t want to, he changed his mind and decided to go to the kennels. He took the golf cart. He says it was a bit chaotic when he got there, as he suspected.

He had to get a chicken out of Bubba’s mouth. The chicken ended up dying.

Griffin asks how long it took to get the chicken out of Bubba’s mouth. He said it didn’t take long.

Murdaugh left in the golf cart and went back to the house. He says he laid down on the couch. Then, he decided to go check on his mom because his dad was in the hospital and his mom was particularly agitated.

Griffin asks why Murdaugh didn’t go by the kennels when he left to go to Alameda. He says there was no reason to and the main gate was closer. He tried to call Maggie twice, but she didn’t answer. At the time it didn’t concern him because service is spotty at Moselle, so it wasn’t uncommon to not be able to get ahold of someone.

When he got to Alameda, he parked around the back to the left of some steps, which is where they always parked if they were going into the house through the sunroom.

He says he knocked on the door but Shelly Smith didn’t hear him, so he called. He went in and sat with his mom and talked to her. She was awake at the time, according to Murdaugh.

Murdaugh says that Maggie wasn’t planning on going with him that night. He said that Maggie would go visit with him sometimes, but it made her sad to see his parents in that condition, so she didn’t go as often as he did.

Griffin asks what Murdaugh was doing when his car was stopped in the driveway at Alameda for about one minute. Murdaugh says he was getting his phone, which had fallen between the seat and the center console. Griffin asks if Murdaugh was disposing of the murder weapons and bloody clothes. Murdaugh says no.

Griffin asks how Murdaugh entered Moselle when he got back. Murdaugh says he went through the main gate and went to the house. Griffin asks if he was surprised Maggie and Paul weren’t there. Murdaugh says he expected them to be there, but he wasn’t shocked. He looked around the house for Maggie and didn’t find her, so he went down to the kennels.

Murdaugh sobs as he recalls what he saw at the kennels. He says he saw the bodies on the ground as he was pulling up. He thinks he jumped out of his car, ran back to his car and called 911, tried to check the bodies, and went back and forth between them.

He says Paul was “so bad.” He says he knows he tried to check Paul for a pulse, grabbed him by the belt loop, and tried to turn him over. Griffin asks why. Murdaugh says he doesn’t know. He didn’t know what to do. When he pulled on the belt loop, Murdaugh says Paul’s phone popped out. He picked it up and put it back on him. He says he didn’t see any messages on Paul’s phone at the time.

Griffin plays the Colleton County portion of the 911 call.

Griffin asks what Murdaugh was referring to when he said “it’s so bad.” Murdaugh said the scene was bad. He says he knew as soon as he pulled up.

Griffin asks why Murdaugh said “here!” in the middle of the call. Murdaugh says he was talking to the dispatcher. He said he was responding to a question that the dispatcher asked about whether there were any guns around them. He says he goes on to say “they didn’t shoot themselves if that’s what you’re asking.”

During the call, Murdaugh says “I should’ve known.” Griffin asks why. Murdaugh says that he was saying that to Paul about the threats he was receiving in connection to the boat crash. Murdaugh says they didn’t take them seriously because the threats were so crazy and over the top.

On the phone call, the dispatcher asks the last time Murdaugh talked to Maggie and Paul. He says an hour and a half to two hours ago. He tells the dispatcher he saw them in person.

Griffin asks the last time Murdaugh saw Maggie and Paul. Murdaugh says right after he got the chicken out of Bubba’s mouth. Shortly after 8:44 p.m., which would be close to an hour and a half before the 10:06 p.m. 911 call.

10:19 a.m. – The jury is sent to the jury room for a break. Harpootlian says that Murdaugh does not want to consult with his lawyers more before taking the stand, but that he does need to use the restroom.

9:59 a.m. – Prosecution begins cross-examination.

Prosecution asks about his relationship with Paul. Tuten again says Paul was like his little brother.

Paul’s cell phone use is again brought up. Tuten confirms Paul was an avid user.

They discuss Paul’s 300-Blackout going missing. Tuten says they went to a Halloween party, Paul left it in his car, and it was gone when they returned to the car. Tuten believes it was stolen.

When Paul’s was stolen, Paul started using Buster’s 300-Blackout.

Prosecution asks if Paul was unpredictable. Tuten says yes. He was all over the place from Columbia to Hampton to Charleston.

Prosecution asks about June 7. Tuten confirms he talked to Paul multiple times that day. They were going to plow the sunflowers, but Tuten got stuck at work.

Paul sent Tuten a Snapchat later that evening of a piece of equipment leaking.

Prosecution asks about the kennel video. Tuten identifies Paul, Maggie, and Murdaugh’s voices.

Prosecution asks if you could see the kennels from the house at night if all the lights at the kennel were turned on. Tuten says yes.

Tuten says that his mom told him something was going on at Moselle that night. He tried to call and text Paul and got no response, so he went over as fast as he could.

Tuten says that when he got there he saw first responders by the kennels, so he tried to pull in there, but they wouldn’t let him in. He went through the other entrance instead.

When he got there, the bodies were still at the crime scene. He says the immediate crime scene was sort of roped off, but people were still around the area.

Tuten says that Murdaugh brought up the boat wreck to him twice that night.

Murdaugh also asked Tuten to get in touch with Rogan Gibson.

9:50 a.m. – Defense calls Nolen Tuten to the stand.

Nolen Tuten

Tuten is the brother of Nathan Tuten, who previously testified. He has known the Murdaugh family his whole life. He says Paul was one of his best friends and like a brother.

He says that the family had a good relationship and that Paul and his father were close.

Tuten describes Maggie as a very sweet woman who treated him as one of her own.

Tuten says that he and Paul would never walk to the kennels, but sometimes Maggie would. She would walk, drive, ride a bike, etc.

Tuten was supposed to go help Paul plow sunflowers on the evening of June 7, 2021, but got stuck at work.

He get a call about the murders around 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. and went straight to Moselle. He said that when got there, Murdaugh was crying. They hugged.

9:35 a.m. – Court is in session. Murdaugh’s attorneys again bring up whether prosecution will be allowed to question him about financial crimes, saying their advice to Murdaugh about whether to take the stand will differ based on that. Harpootlian also says that questioning on all the financial matters will extend the trial by a week.

Judge Newman says that those matters have already been admitted and the court will not make a special exception for Murdaugh.

Judge Newman explains to Murdaugh his rights.

He explains that Murdaugh is not required to testify, but he has the right to testify on his own behalf. If Murdaugh decides not to testify, Judge Newman says that the jurors will be instructed not to give that any consideration or let it prejudice their decision against Murdaugh in any way.

Judge Newman asks Murdaugh if he wants to testify. Murdaugh says yes.

There will be one witness before Murdaugh takes the stand.

9:00 a.m. – Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse.

