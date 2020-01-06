Little Caesars now delivering after 20-year hiatus

(CNN) — Little Caesars Pizza is now coming straight to your door.

The chain known for its “Pizza Pizza” is now offering delivery. The service started on Monday at 90 percent of its stores.

Little Caesars last delivered pizzas over 20 years ago, but back then delivery service was offered at far fewer locations.

Prices will be the same as on the take-out menu but there is a charge for delivery.

LATEST STORIES