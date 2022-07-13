NEW ORLEANS (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officials are seeking information that will lead to the identification of an unknown individual known as Jane Doe 46, according to the FBI New Orleans office.

It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

In addition to photos that appear to be screengrabs of video related to the investigation, the FBI on Tuesday released an audio clip of the woman’s voice in hopes that someone might recognize it.

In the brief audio clip, the woman can be heard saying, “Stand up.”

Audio courtesy: FBI New Orleans.

Background Shown in Video (Source: FBI)

Background Shown in Video (Source: FBI)

Tattoo on Wrist (Source: FBI)

Tattoo on Wrist in Black and White (Source: FBI)

Ring on Jane Doe’s Finger (Source: FBI)

Ring on Jane Doe’s Finger (Source: FBI)

Ring on Jane Doe’s Finger (Source: FBI)

The FBI has not confirmed any information indicating where this crime is believed to have taken place, but the agency is distributing the images and audio nationwide.

Submit a Tip:

If you have any information concerning this case, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.