Lego unveils Lamborghini model kit

(WIVB) – Here’s a chance to own a “Lamborghini” for a few hundred dollars.

On Thursday, Lego revealed a replica of the Lamborghini Sian FKP37.

The model kit features more than 3,600 pieces.

Once put together, it includes doors that open, gold rims, and a replica of the car’s V12 engine.

The Lamborghini kits will be available at Lego stores starting next month and other retailers in August.

It costs about $380.

