Lego unveils Lamborghini model kit

(WIVB) – Here’s a chance to own a “Lamborghini” for a few hundred dollars.
On Thursday, Lego revealed a replica of the Lamborghini Sian FKP37.
The model kit features more than 3,600 pieces.
Once put together, it includes doors that open, gold rims, and a replica of the car’s V12 engine.
The Lamborghini kits will be available at Lego stores starting next month and other retailers in August.
It costs about $380.
LATEST STORIES:
- Putin sets July 1 for vote to extend his rule for years
- LIVE: Tuscaloosa Mayor, Police Chief discuss community concerns, George Floyd
- Frontier requiring temperature checks for passengers, crew before boarding
- VIDEO: Woman wanted for smashing MPD cruiser window during Sunday protest
- Gov. Ivey’s statement on Alabama National Guard authorization ‘as needed basis’