1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody AMBER ALERT: 2 persons of interest in custody, 3-year-old still missing

Lay’s introduces grilled cheese and tomato soup flavored chips

National

by: WFLA Staff, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – A childhood favorite meal in a bag? That’s exactly what Lay’s is doing with their newest flavor.

Frito-Lay is releasing grilled cheese and tomato soup flavored chips in late October. The company describes the new snack as a “dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes.”

The chips will be available starting Oct. 21 nationwide!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Trending Stories