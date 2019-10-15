Lay’s introduces grilled cheese and tomato soup flavored chips

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – A childhood favorite meal in a bag? That’s exactly what Lay’s is doing with their newest flavor.

Frito-Lay is releasing grilled cheese and tomato soup flavored chips in late October. The company describes the new snack as a “dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes.”

The chips will be available starting Oct. 21 nationwide!

