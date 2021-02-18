Lawmakers facing off with GameStop saga’s key players

FILE – In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds are bowing out of their short positions on the money-losing video game retailer. Citron Research’s Andrew Left said in a video posted on YouTube that his company is going to become more judicious in shorting stocks. Melvin Capital is also exiting GameStop, with manager Gabe Plotkin telling CNBC that the hedge fund was taking a significant loss. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House Financial Services Committee is holding a hearing Thursday following January’s GameStop saga during which shares soared 1,600% before falling back to Earth. The episode has been portrayed as a victory of the little guy over Wall Street giants, but not everyone is buying it.

Lawmakers of both parties are among the skeptics. Entangled in the drama are massive short-selling hedge funds, a social media message board and ordinary investors wanting in on the hottest new trade, among others. The head of the House panel, California Democrat Maxine Waters, is homing in on the role of hedge funds.