Lawmaker’s bill would start sex education in kindergarten

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KRON) – How soon is too soon for a conversation about the “birds and the bees?”

A Kentucky lawmaker wants to require sex education in schools starting in kindergarten.

State Representative Lisa Willner proposed House Bill 296, which would require school districts to offer age-appropriate, inclusive and medically-accurate sex education starting in the 2021-22 school year.

The bill applies to all Kentucky students from kindergarteners to high school seniors.

According to the legislation, schools would need to cover human anatomy, reproduction and development, as well as topics including STDs, consent, healthy relationships, the effectiveness of contraceptives, and abstinence.

Classes would also discuss the existence of different gender identities and sexual orientations, plus lessons on local resources for sexual health, dealing with dating violence and sexual assault.

Willner’s bill has 11 Democratic co-sponsors.

If passed, HB-296 would apparently prevent districts from using abstinence-only sex education curriculum.

According to the bill, teachers would not be allowed to withhold information about anatomy or the effectiveness of contraceptives.

Parents would be able to review the curriculum beforehand and if the parent does not agree, the parent would be allowed to pull their child from the class without penalty if they wish, the bill said.

Parents are also allowed to sue if schools do not implement sex education as mentioned in the bill.

Latest Stories: