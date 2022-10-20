RUSTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) — A visiting Louisiana Tech University professor was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday that 53-year-old Monte Alan Garrett was arrested Wednesday morning following a joint investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier in October, investigators were informed that Garrett was communicating with a 14-year-old female. The conversations were of sexual content and nature. LBI and LPSO became involved in the case last week and discovered Garrett was a visiting professor at Louisiana Tech University.

An arrest warrant was secured for Garrett and he was taken into custody on Wednesday. Bond was set at $100,000.