Las Vegas accepting school supplies in exchange for parking fines

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN) – Parking tickets are a pain, but Las Vegas is letting their residents pay up in a different way.

Now through July 19, if you get a ticket in Vegas you can pay it back with school supplies. City Council is accepting classroom supplies like paper, pens, erasers and sticky notes.

The council says the supplies must be of greater or equal value to the parking ticket.

All the supplies will be donated to a local non-profit The Teacher Exchange.

According to the city council, Las Vegas has used parking tickets in the past to bring donations to the county.

They first started their donation program in 2016.