Large water main break floods roads in Houston

HOUSTON (CNN) — A water main break in Houston has left a neighborhood and a section of crucial road underwater.

Cars were stuck in the water covering parts of 610 East Loop, with stranded motorists sitting on top. The Houston Fire Department responded, along with high-water rescue vehicles from the city’s police department.

So far, there aren’t any reports of injuries, but there have been several rescues.

Officials say the cause of the flooding is a rupture in a 96-inch waterline in the area.

Some businesses, including health clinics, have been forced to close and authorities are advising people to conserve water.

