LAPD: No overtime pay for officers

(CNN) – Los Angeles police will not be paid for working overtime during the George Floyd and California stay-at-home protests.
The city says it simply does not have the money to pay the LAPD for the whopping 40 million dollars in overtime expenses, according to an internal memo from the agency.
The officers will reportedly be compensated with time off instead.
The LAPD has now instructed commanding officers and supervisors to ensure overtime hours are minimized.
LATEST STORIES:
- Truckers say they won’t deliver to cities that defund police, poll suggests
- First life-saving drug found to combat COVID-19
- Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 concerns; Atlanta mayor cracks down on police
- Trump campaign to provide optional masks at rally, some still fear massive crowds could spread COVID-19
- ‘I really think they should be shut down:’ Nashville bar owner outraged over packed bars