Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Buried in Private Family Service

(CNN Newsource) — Death certificates released Tuesday show that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, were laid to rest Friday at a southern California cemetery.
They were buried at Pacific View Memorial park in Corona Del Mar.
No details about a graveside service were released.
The NBA legend and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash January 26th in the hills of Calabasas, California.
There is a public celebration scheduled for February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
