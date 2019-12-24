Knitting group makes Christmas sweaters for NICU babies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Babies in a local NICU and Special Care Nursery are decked out for the holidays, thanks to a knitting group.

The Loose Knit Group of Mahoning Valley made the festive Christmas sweaters for patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown as well as the Special Care Nursery at Akron Children’s Hospital’s Beeghly campus in Boardman.

The sweaters are in addition to the thousands of blankets that the group has made for Akron Children’s over the years, according to the hospital.