Kids spotted riding in bed of truck on highway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A viral video surfacing on Twitter has raised concern from Wichita citizens, and city officers say it’s breaking a law.

A screenshot of the video shows two kids riding in the bed of a pickup truck on a highway in Wichita. The video was shot on East Kellogg.

Wichita what’s wrong with your people? pic.twitter.com/V2DtgKOPp3 — Dimitri 🐅 (@yungiccyd) September 2, 2019

A Wichita police officer also weighed in with city ordinance.

“Regardless if someone has made an attempt to install a seat back there, in this case, the video was just sent to me, in a couple of what look like child restraint seats, racing seats, any type of seats, if it’s not where the manufacturer intended for a seat to go, it’s illegal,” said Sergeant Jess Hancock.

Hancock went on to say that anyone riding in the back is at risk for being seriously injured in an accident.