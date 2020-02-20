KFC unveils fried chicken and donut sandwich

(CNN Newsource) — Chicken and waffles is so yesterday. KFC is introducing what they hope will be a new trend… chicken and donuts.

You can order the items as a sandwich — a chicken fillet between two warm glazed donuts, or as a basket with your choice of tenders or bone-in chicken with a donut or two on the side.

Chicken and donuts sandwiches and baskets release nationwide on Monday. They will only be available through March 16th.

LATEST STORIES: