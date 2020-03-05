KFC invents taco served in fried chicken shell

SINGAPORE (WJW) — Can’t decide between fried chicken and tacos? Well, Kentucky Fried Chicken has a new menu item, at select locations, that makes it so you don’t have to choose.

According to their Instagram post, KFC is selling an item they call the “Kentaco” at certain chains in Singapore.

The Kentaco is a taco housed inside a shell made completely of fried chicken. The taco is stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes and four different cheeses – Emmental, Romano, Cheddar and Mozzarella.

Delish reports that the Kentaco has been on Singapore menus for about a month now.

It costs $5.95 for the taco or $7.95 for a meal.

It is unclear how long the Kentaco will remain on menus and if it will be expanded to the United States.

Creative foods aren’t unique to KFC Singapore. The chain recently started selling a fried chicken and donut sandwich at all its chains in the US. They also sold their Cheetos Chicken Sandwich and a chicken and waffles sandwich for a limited time.

More on KFC, here.

LATEST STORIES