KFC adds fried wings to its menu

(CNN) — KFC has added a popular chicken dish to its menu.

Thursday, the chicken chain introduced its new Kentucky fried wings. The bone-in wings come four ways.

You can get them with no sauce or classic.

You can also add Nashville-hot, buffalo or honey BBQ sauce to the chicken portions. A single six-piece order will cost $5. If you want to feed a party or have a tailgate, KFC is also offering a 48-piece option for around $37.

