Kanye West qualifies as presidential candidate in Arkansas

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Arkansas’ ballot in November as an independent presidential candidate. Secretary of State John Thurston on Tuesday told West’s representatives that the rapper had submitted at least the 1,000 valid signatures from registered voters required to appear on the ballot.

West had submitted more than 1,700 signatures last week. West once backed President Donald Trump but announced last month he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.

Efforts to get him on the ballot in Arkansas and other states have been assisted by lawyers and activists with GOP ties.

LATEST STORIES