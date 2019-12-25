Kanye West drops new album on Christmas

(CNN) — Kanye West is not missing a beat in his pursuit to blend gospel with rap.

He released a new album on Christmas Day, appropriately titled “Jesus is Born.” It features 19-songs, performed by the gospel group “Sunday Service Choir” and West.

They include a cover of West’s song “Ultralight Beam” and the gospel classic “Balm in Gilead.”

The release came on the heels of another gospel-themed album, “Jesus is King,” that came out in October.

West became vocal about his faith earlier this year. But his public statements hit a sour note with some fans, after he supported President Trump and called slavery a choice.

