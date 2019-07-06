Kamala Harris unveils $100 billion black homeownership plan

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) — 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris has unveiled a new $100 billion black home ownership plan.

If she wins the presidency and that plan is put into place, it would address the U.S. racial wealth gap through focusing on housing discrimination and financial literacy in black communities.

Harris made the announcement Saturday while speaking at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

“I am releasing a new plan to start closing the wealth gap,” Harris said. “So we must right that wrong. and after generations of discrimination, give black families a real shot at home ownership. historically, one of the most powerful drivers of wealth in our country.”

Also under Harris’ plan, home buyers in areas impacted by redlining, a tactic used by banks to refuse lending to poor and minority groups, will be able to apply for federal grants up to $25,000.

That money will help home buyers with closing costs and down payments.

Harris says her plan will help up to 4 million American families.