K9 stabbed in overnight barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials say a Metro K9 is recovering after a suspect stabbed it during a police barricade in south Las Vegas overnight. At 12:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Metro responded to man who was climbing onto the roof of a business in the 7300 block of South Eastern Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, the man refused to come down. They spotted the man with a knife, but say it did not appear he was suicidal.

Metro, SWAT, and negotiators began treating the incident as a barricade. Officers and a K9 were in the process of taking the suspect into custody when the suspect stabbed the K9 multiple times.

Shortly after midnight, #LVMPD #K9 Hunter was stabbed multiple times while officers were taking an armed suspect into custody. #Hunter was rushed into surgery, and is now on the road to recovery. Thank you to the doctors and staff. 🙏

Get well soon Hunter! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/KdlP0RLGDl — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 26, 2019

Hunter, the K9, was transported to an area animal hospital with serious injuries. He is recovering and expected to survive.