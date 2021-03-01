K-State holds meeting to address ‘white nationalist’ comments during Black History Month open forum

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – When asking the question “Why do you celebrate Black History Month?” at a K-State open forum, the university aimed to positively engage students with dialogue supporting Black History Month. Now, university leaders are holding a meeting Monday evening to address “white nationalist” comments made during the forum.

Students had the opportunity to respond to questions on whiteboards placed around the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center.

While most comments were positive, showing support to the Black community, other comments included answers such as ” because it’s a huge joke,” “All Lives Matter,” and ” donating to white nationalist causes” to the question prompt of how you support and celebrate Balck History.

Messages alluding to white nationalist ideals are written on several whiteboards in the Morris’s Family Multicultural Student Center. More to come for the @kstatecollegian soon. pic.twitter.com/fyFtItP4X7 — Bailey Britton (@ByBaileyBritton) February 26, 2021

Staff also found the comment, “Repent and believe in the gospel” written above a message supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

K-State released a statement Saturday condemning the actions saying, “these actions are not in keeping with our values and do not support our goals of creating and sustaining a climate of respect for all students.”

The Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs also released a statement, calling the comments “repugnant” and committing to the continued support of all people.

A letter from Adrian Rodriguez in response to today’s incident at the Multicultural Student Center. pic.twitter.com/rZtbsiN8cI — Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs (@KStateDiversity) February 27, 2021

A meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 1 in Room 204 and 205 of MFMSC to discuss the comments made. Students of all viewpoints are welcome to attend, according to a university news release.