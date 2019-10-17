K-9 deputy killed after being hit by a car

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy was killed after being struck by a car Wednesday.

One-year-old Belgian Malinois, Rocco, was let out by his handler to use the restroom and that’s when the sheriff’s office says he chased a rabbit into the road on Avenue 328, and was hit by a car.

He’s been with the sheriff’s office since May of 2019.

The sheriff’s office released a statement saying, “At the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputies are as much a part of our department as their human counterparts. They are heroes who work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe. And to lose one, is to lose a very valuable and loved member of the sheriff’s office.”

Adding, “He will be deeply missed.”

HAPPENING NOW: TCSO Mourns the Loss of K9 Deputy “Rocco”Sheriff Boudreaux is deeply saddened to announce the passing… Posted by Tulare County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

