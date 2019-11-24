Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to the hospital

(WKRG) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital Saturday after experiencing chills and fever, according to a press release from the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the statement Saturday, Nov. 23, the court’s public information office said Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The court said Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

The court said that with intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms abated and she expected to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning.

Below is the full release:

