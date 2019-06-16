Judge suffers fatal heart attack in court

PUTNAM COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) — A judge in upstate New York died after suffering a heart attack in his courtroom.

Putnam County Court Judge James Reitz had just finished a case on the bench Friday morning when he asked a court officer for help, then collapsed.

The officer performed CPR on the judge until he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead there.

Reitz had been a judge in Putnam County Since 2007, according to the New York Law Journal. Before that, he was a lawyer with a private practice.

Reitz was known for his drug court program, which offered people whose crimes were related to addiction an opportunity to seek treatment and avoid prison.

He was 57 years old.