Jon Stewart testifies at 9/11 Victim Funds hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart blasted Congress on Tuesday for failing to attend a September 11th Victims Fund hearing.

At times, his voice wavering.

“Behind me, a filled room with 911 first responders and in front of me and nearly empty Congress,” Stewart said. “Sick and dying — they brought themselves down here to speak — and no one. Shameful — it’s an embarrassment to the country and it’s a stain on this institution.”

“You should be ashamed of yourselves for those that aren’t here, but you won’t be, because accountability doesn’t appear to be something that occurs in this chamber,” Stewart said. “We don’t want to be here. None of these people want to be here. But they are. They’re not here for themselves. They’re here to continue fighting for what’s right.”

Stewart has been a frequent presence on Capitol Hill, urging lawmakers to ensure that the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund remains fully funded.

The VCF announced earlier this year that it was running out of money. Proponents of the legislation say the compensation funding for survivors should be made permanent.

Stewart received a standing ovation after finishing his fiery speech, saying “they did their jobs — 18 years later, do yours.”

