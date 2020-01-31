Joe Biden photobombs CBS reporter

CLINTON, Iowa (CNN) — On the campaign trail, members of the media are doing their jobs, delivering the news to the world. But one TV reporter was photobombed by democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President, Joe Biden.

CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe was in the middle of a live shot at a Biden campaign event, and apparently, he caused a distraction, causing Joe Biden to sneak up behind him while he was on air.

“Well, I’ll have him come over and make a speech for us here,” Biden said.

He walked over to the reporter and said, “I just want you to know we’re ready to do whatever you need to do here. Everybody wants to know what’s going on. Good to see ya. How are ya?”

And just like that, the CBS evening news got a Joe cameo. Later, Ed said he knew what was about to happen behind him.

“We had the screen. We call it “return” in the business so I saw him coming and when I saw him coming out of the corner of my eye I had no idea where this was headed,” O’Keefe said.

Now the video is going viral. And it’s not the first time one of Ed’s stories has gone viral. His story went viral last year as he was covering Michael Cohen’s testimony when a spectator gobbled pizza over his shoulder.

